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Vietnam Boat Tragedy: 15 Indian Tourists Dead After Speedboat Capsizes Off Phu Quoc Island

Vietnam Boat Tragedy: 15 Indian Tourists Dead After Speedboat Capsizes Off Phu Quoc Island

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 13, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 13, 2026, 12:41 PM IST

 

A devastating speedboat accident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island has claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists. The tragedy occurred on Saturday when the boat, carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members, suddenly capsized just 400 meters from the shore. While rescue teams and local boats managed to pull 21 people out alive, 15 Indians tragically lost their lives due to rough sea conditions and strong winds. The deceased included 10 tourists from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh, and two from Kerala. The Indian Embassy is closely coordinating with Vietnamese authorities to repatriate the mortal remains and support the grieving families. This horrific incident has raised serious questions regarding global safety standards for tourist boats.

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