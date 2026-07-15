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Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Bodies Of 15 Indian Tourists Return Home As Families Bid Their Final Farewell

Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Bodies Of 15 Indian Tourists Return Home As Families Bid Their Final Farewell

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 15, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026, 2:09 PM IST

 

 

Fifteen Indian tourists killed in a speedboat accident near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island were brought home on Tuesday, triggering heartbreaking scenes across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. The vessel, carrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members, capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island on July 11 amid rough seas. Ten victims were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala. Grieving relatives received the mortal remains at airports before taking them home for final rites. Vietnamese authorities have detained the boat’s captain and launched an investigation into possible waterway safety violations and rescue delays.

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