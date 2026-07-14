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Vietnam Holiday Turns Deadly As Speedboat Capsize Kills 15 Indian Tourists Near Phu Quoc Island

Vietnam Holiday Turns Deadly As Speedboat Capsize Kills 15 Indian Tourists Near Phu Quoc Island

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 14, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 1:27 PM IST

A holiday in Vietnam turned into tragedy after a speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members capsized near Phu Quoc Island. Fifteen Indian tourists were killed, while survivors were rescued from rough seas. Ten victims were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala. Their mortal remains have been repatriated to India as grieving families prepare for final rites. Vietnamese authorities have detained the boat’s captain and opened an investigation into alleged waterway safety violations. Rough seas and large waves were reported when the vessel overturned, raising questions about boat safety and emergency preparedness.

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