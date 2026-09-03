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Vijay For PM? TVK’s 2029 Pitch Grows Louder As Political Allies And Opponents Weigh In

Vijay For PM? TVK’s 2029 Pitch Grows Louder As Political Allies And Opponents Weigh In

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 3, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026, 3:19 PM IST

Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay’s rise to power in Tamil Nadu has quickly sparked a bigger political conversation: could he have national ambitions? Around 100 days into his tenure as Chief Minister, calls for “Vijay as PM” are gaining attention. While AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has mocked the idea, questions are also emerging within Vijay’s political alliance. Congress has claimed that some TVK leaders are in “fan club mode” and said Vijay backs Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate. TVK, meanwhile, has maintained that 2029 could bring a major political change, with Tamil Nadu playing a key role in deciding the next Prime Minister.

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