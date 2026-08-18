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Vijay’s First 100 Days: Tamil Nadu Govt Faces Praise, Questions At India Today Roundtable

Vijay’s First 100 Days: Tamil Nadu Govt Faces Praise, Questions At India Today Roundtable

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 18, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026, 1:47 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has completed his first 100 days in office, marking the milestone with the India Today Tamil Nadu Roundtable. The event brought together political leaders, policymakers and industry voices to assess the new government’s performance and its road ahead. Vijay also launched the India Today Tamil YouTube channel with a message to “let truth speak louder.” PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna presented the government’s 100-day report card, highlighting social justice, anti-corruption measures and governance reforms. Finance Minister Dr N Marie Wilson spoke about rising investor confidence and transparency, while K Annamalai called the government a “breath of fresh air” but questioned its broader roadmap for Tamil Nadu.

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