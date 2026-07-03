Viral Video: ‘Buried With The Car’: Surat Municipality Faces Outrage Over Bizarre Pothole Fix

In a viral incident from Surat that has sparked national ridicule, municipal workers took an unthinkable approach to a rain-filled pit: they began filling it with sand, gravel, and stones while a car was still trapped inside. What was meant to be a swift civic fix has turned into a massive embarrassment for the administration, raising serious questions about the city’s monsoon preparedness and infrastructure management. While the Surat Mahanagar Palika claims the action was a "smart solution" to minimize public inconvenience, the images of a partially buried vehicle have fueled outrage online. We take a look at the bizarre fix, the owner's frantic rescue mission, and the growing debate over civic accountability in India’s so-called Smart Cities.