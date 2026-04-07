Voices From Tel Aviv’s ‘Little Tehran’ As Iranian-Origin Jews React To Israel Iran Conflict

Reporting from Levinsky Market, Pranay Upadhyaya captures voices of Iranian-origin Jews living in Tel Aviv amid rising tensions with Iran. Often called “Little Tehran,” the market is home to spice traders who migrated from Iran decades ago. While deeply connected to their roots, many distinguish between the Iranian people and its regime, calling it dangerous and expressing fears of a nuclear conflict. Despite the ongoing war, they hope for regime change and believe future peace between Israelis and Iranians is possible, highlighting a complex mix of identity, memory, and geopolitics.