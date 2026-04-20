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Volodymyr Zelenskyy Announces India-Ukraine Security Cooperation Agreement

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Announces India-Ukraine Security Cooperation Agreement

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 20, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 20, 2026, 4:55 PM IST

Ukraine has announced a significant diplomatic development, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealing that a security cooperation arrangement with India is now in place and formal documents are being finalised. The move could mark a major shift in India-Ukraine relations, particularly as Kyiv seeks stronger international partnerships amid the ongoing war. Zelenskyy also stressed that air defence, military support and broader defence cooperation remain urgent priorities, while Ukraine works with partners to unlock delayed support packages. What could this emerging India-Ukraine security understanding mean for regional strategy, India’s global positioning, and the wider geopolitical balance? Watch our full report for all the key details and analysis.

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