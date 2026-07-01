Voting Rights At Risk? CM DKS Issues Stern Warning As Karnataka Begins Special Revision Drive!

Karnataka has launched a massive 'Special Intensive Revision' of electoral rolls, targeting over 5.54 crore voters. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has urged citizens to complete the enumeration forms within 30 days to avoid losing voting rights, labeling the vote as the 'right to life.' With 68,000 officials deployed across 49,000+ centers, the exercise aims to finalize rolls by October 7. However, the process is already marred by political controversy. Congress leaders are questioning the feasibility of the 30-day deadline, and tensions flared in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet as BJP and Congress workers clashed over alleged lack of transparency. As the battle for voter records intensifies, the clock is ticking for millions of Karnataka citizens.