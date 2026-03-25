War Hits Mumbai: Dabbawalas Slow Down As Gas Crisis Breaks 150-Year Lifeline

The impact of the West Asia war is now visible on the ground in Mumbai, disrupting the city’s iconic Dabbawala network that has operated seamlessly for over 150 years. From Churchgate to Dadar and Bandra, the familiar flow of tiffin deliveries is slowing due to a shortage of LPG cylinders. With kitchens unable to function, many tiffin services have scaled back operations, leaving customers searching for alternatives. The hardest hit are the Dabbawalas themselves, facing sharp income losses and uncertainty. Until gas supplies stabilise, this lifeline service known for its reliability will be forced to operate at reduced capacity.