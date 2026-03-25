Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
War Hits Mumbai: Dabbawalas Slow Down As Gas Crisis Breaks 150-Year Lifeline

War Hits Mumbai: Dabbawalas Slow Down As Gas Crisis Breaks 150-Year Lifeline

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 25, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 25, 2026, 12:39 PM IST

The impact of the West Asia war is now visible on the ground in Mumbai, disrupting the city’s iconic Dabbawala network that has operated seamlessly for over 150 years. From Churchgate to Dadar and Bandra, the familiar flow of tiffin deliveries is slowing due to a shortage of LPG cylinders. With kitchens unable to function, many tiffin services have scaled back operations, leaving customers searching for alternatives. The hardest hit are the Dabbawalas themselves, facing sharp income losses and uncertainty. Until gas supplies stabilise, this lifeline service known for its reliability will be forced to operate at reduced capacity.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended