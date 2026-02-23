War Warning In West Asia: U.S. Carriers Move In, Iran Braces For Possible Strike

West Asia is on the edge as tensions escalate between Washington, Tehran, and Tel Aviv. Signals from the U.S. suggest a possible strike on Iran, with reports that President Donald Trump has reviewed a strike timeline. While no final order has been issued, troop repositioning and a major U.S. military buildup are underway. The USS Gerald R. Ford is moving toward the Mediterranean, joining another carrier in the Arabian Sea, alongside fighter jet deployments and cargo flights to Gulf bases. Satellite images show Iran sealing nuclear tunnels and preparing defenses, even as diplomacy falters and Israel moves to maximum war readiness.