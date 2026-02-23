Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
War Warning In West Asia: U.S. Carriers Move In, Iran Braces For Possible Strike

War Warning In West Asia: U.S. Carriers Move In, Iran Braces For Possible Strike

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 23, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 23, 2026, 11:52 AM IST

West Asia is on the edge as tensions escalate between Washington, Tehran, and Tel Aviv. Signals from the U.S. suggest a possible strike on Iran, with reports that President Donald Trump has reviewed a strike timeline. While no final order has been issued, troop repositioning and a major U.S. military buildup are underway. The USS Gerald R. Ford is moving toward the Mediterranean, joining another carrier in the Arabian Sea, alongside fighter jet deployments and cargo flights to Gulf bases. Satellite images show Iran sealing nuclear tunnels and preparing defenses, even as diplomacy falters and Israel moves to maximum war readiness.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended