Watch Ground Report: Drone Facility Destroyed In Missile Strike

A powerful Iranian missile strike has caused massive destruction in Petah Tikva, central Israel, leaving a factory in ruins and raising serious security concerns. The impact created a large crater, now filled by emergency teams working round the clock. The targeted site is believed to be linked to Israel’s drone technology, adding strategic significance to the attack. Visuals reveal burnt machinery, shattered structures, and widespread damage across the facility. Shockingly, the missile penetrated Israel’s advanced defence system, sparking fresh questions over its effectiveness. Nearby residential buildings narrowly escaped disaster, as a slight deviation could have led to heavy casualties. While no lives were lost, the incident highlights the growing intensity and risks of the ongoing conflict in the region.