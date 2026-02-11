Business Today
Watch Viral: Guyana Parliament Video As Hindi Debate Takes Centre Stage

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 11, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 11, 2026, 4:54 PM IST

A heated debate in Guyana’s Parliament took an unexpected turn when Member of Parliament Vikash Ramkisoon responded in fluent Hindi after an opposition lawmaker questioned his knowledge of the language. Seeking permission from the Speaker, Ramkisoon quoted from the Ramcharitmanas, corrected what he called a misrepresentation of a Hindu text, and explained its meaning in Hindi and Sanskrit. He then issued an open challenge to his critic, daring him to debate on any topic, on any television channel, entirely in Hindi and without notes. The dramatic moment drew widespread attention online, with many praising Ramkisoon for using language and scripture to counter political attacks and underline a message of unity and equality.

