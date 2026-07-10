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Wayanad Landslide Revives Tunnel Project Debate Amid Safety & Environmental Concerns

Wayanad Landslide Revives Tunnel Project Debate Amid Safety & Environmental Concerns

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 10, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026, 1:00 PM IST

A devastating landslide in Keralam's Wayanad has once again highlighted the vulnerability of the hilly Meppadi region. As rescue teams continue searching for survivors and the missing, the death toll continues to rise. Experts have repeatedly warned about unstable slopes, extreme rainfall and unchecked development in the ecologically sensitive area. The tragedy has renewed calls for stronger disaster preparedness, scientific land-use planning and greater accountability. As the immediate rescue effort continues, attention is expected to shift towards the causes of the disaster and whether more could have been done to prevent another catastrophe in Wayanad.

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