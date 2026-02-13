“We Aim To Finalise It This Year”: Israel Signals Fast-Track Free Trade Deal With India

Reuven Azar, Ambassador of Israel to India, says the two countries have signed the Terms of Reference for a proposed Free Trade Agreement during the visit of Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Azar said negotiations are expected to begin by the end of February, with an Israeli delegation visiting India. The talks will be conducted in two stages, focusing first on easier areas before addressing tougher issues, with the aim of finalising the agreement this year, following India’s recent trade deals with major global markets. He further said there is hope that diplomacy will prevail in the region and that Hamas will fulfil commitments made at Sharm el-Sheikh, including demilitarisation. Azar stressed the importance of de-radicalisation for sustainable reconstruction and said India can play a major role due to its fast-growing economy and expanding opportunities for both Israel and Arab countries.