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“We Are Waiting To Hear Back On Vodafone Idea’s AGR Reassessment From The Govt’’

“We Are Waiting To Hear Back On Vodafone Idea’s AGR Reassessment From The Govt’’

Aishwarya Patil
Aishwarya Patil
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 24, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 24, 2026, 6:17 PM IST

In an exclusive conversation with Business Today TV at the COAI event, Vodafone Idea (Vi) CEO Abhijit Kishore discusses the company's critical turning point. Kishore expresses gratitude to the Government and Supreme Court for the AGR reassessment opportunity, confirming that the telco is currently awaiting the final outcome. Beyond debt, Vi is eyeing the future with its AST SpaceMobile partnership; however, Kishore notes a "long journey ahead" for Satcom regulatory clearances. With customer additions finally moving into positive territory, watch the full interview for Vi’s roadmap on 5G, Satcom, and financial recovery.

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