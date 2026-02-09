“We Have Not Compromised National Interest”: Union Minister Piyush Goyal On India’s Trade Deals

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, said India’s recent free trade agreements have been negotiated without compromising national interests. Addressing concerns over protectionism, he said there was no resistance within the government or party, as the deals protect sensitive sectors like dairy and small farmers. Goyal emphasized that India has not opened its dairy market in any FTA, unlike developed nations. He said global partners trust Narendra Modi’s leadership and view India as a reliable partner. The minister highlighted a balanced, honest approach that respects mutual sensitivities and strengthens long-term economic cooperation.