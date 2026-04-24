"We Lost Zero Territory": Gen Naravane Breaks Silence On China LAC Standoff And Book Controversy

In an exclusive conversation with Gaurav Sawant, former Army Chief General MM Naravane breaks his silence on the "Four Stars of Destiny" book controversy. Naravane reveals the strategic depth behind Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh’s words, "Jo Uchit Samjho Woh Karo," explaining it wasn't an abrogation of duty but a sign of the government's "total faith" in the Armed Forces. Addressing the LAC standoff and Operation Snow Leopard, the General asserts that India gained the upper hand, forced Chinese dismantling of bunkers, and categorically states: "We haven't lost an inch of territory." Watch the full interview for insights into India's military strategy and force restructuring.