Weak Kharif Sowing Raises Food Inflation Concerns | Will FMCG & Agri Stocks Feel The Heat?

A weak start to the kharif sowing season has put food inflation back in focus. Kharif acreage is down 23% year-on-year, while paddy sowing has declined 25%, with pulses and oilseeds also witnessing a sharp drop. Will a delayed monsoon and slower crop progress push food prices higher in the coming months? CPI inflation, and sectors like FMCG, edible oils, fertilizers, and agriculture? Market expert Vinit Bolinjkar, Head Research, Ventura Securities shares why it may be too early to panic, pointing to the changing monsoon pattern in recent years and stressing that rainfall over the next few weeks will be crucial before drawing conclusions on inflation and its impact on markets.