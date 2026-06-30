Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Weak Kharif Sowing Raises Food Inflation Concerns | Will FMCG & Agri Stocks Feel The Heat?

Weak Kharif Sowing Raises Food Inflation Concerns | Will FMCG & Agri Stocks Feel The Heat?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 30, 2026,
  • Updated Jun 30, 2026, 1:02 PM IST

A weak start to the kharif sowing season has put food inflation back in focus. Kharif acreage is down 23% year-on-year, while paddy sowing has declined 25%, with pulses and oilseeds also witnessing a sharp drop. Will a delayed monsoon and slower crop progress push food prices higher in the coming months? CPI inflation, and sectors like FMCG, edible oils, fertilizers, and agriculture? Market expert Vinit Bolinjkar, Head Research, Ventura Securities shares why it may be too early to panic, pointing to the changing monsoon pattern in recent years and stressing that rainfall over the next few weeks will be crucial before drawing conclusions on inflation and its impact on markets.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended