Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Weight-Loss Drug Wars: Tirzepatide Surges As Semaglutide Faces Generic Competition

Weight-Loss Drug Wars: Tirzepatide Surges As Semaglutide Faces Generic Competition

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya / Neetu Chandra Sharma
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 11, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026, 1:23 PM IST

India’s GLP-1 drug market is witnessing rapid growth, crossing ₹220 crore in sales in the year to July, according to PharmaTrac data. The market has grown 235%, with tirzepatide emerging as the biggest growth driver after its sales increased more than tenfold over the past year. Semaglutide also recorded a sharp recovery in July, driven by growing competition from generic brands. Business Today’s Neetu Chandra explains how 33 generic injectable brands are competing in the semaglutide segment, while Ozempic and Wegovy continue to see higher unit sales. The data highlights the fast-changing dynamics of India’s obesity and diabetes drug market.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended