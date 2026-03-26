West Asia Conflict: India Holds All-Party Meet, Energy Security & Diplomacy In Focus

As the West Asia war escalates, India is feeling the heat on multiple fronts, from LPG and fuel supply concerns to regional diplomacy. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meeting, assuring that India’s energy security is intact. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar briefed leaders on the PM’s conversation with Donald Trump, emphasizing India’s push for an immediate end to the conflict. On the possibility of Pakistan mediating between the U.S. and Iran, India made its stance clear: it will not act as a “dalal nation.” At least four LPG-laden ships are expected to reach India via the Strait of Hormuz, keeping supply lines secure. Opposition leaders pressed the government for explanations regarding the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, linking them to nuclear activities. Some parties are demanding a detailed discussion in Parliament, while others, like the TMC, skipped the meeting.