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West Asia Crisis Exposed India’s Energy Vulnerabilities, Says Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal

West Asia Crisis Exposed India’s Energy Vulnerabilities, Says Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 10, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 10, 2026, 1:04 PM IST

India’s Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal said the recent West Asia and Gulf crisis exposed vulnerabilities in the country’s energy preparedness and highlighted the urgent need to strengthen national infrastructure planning. Speaking at a PNGRB event in Delhi, Mittal said adversity reveals “the chinks in our armor” and stressed that India must use the pause in geopolitical tensions to reassess its long-term energy security strategy. His remarks come amid global concerns over oil supply disruptions, Strait of Hormuz tensions, and regional instability- underscoring how international crises can directly impact India’s energy planning and economic resilience.

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