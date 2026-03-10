Business Today
West Asia Tensions Spark Political Clash In Parliament As Govt Pushes Diplomacy Over Disruption

  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 10, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 10, 2026, 12:56 PM IST

Amid the escalating West Asia conflict, concerns are mounting over the safety of Indian nationals in the Gulf and India’s energy security. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar briefed Parliament, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path to de-escalation. He said advisories have been issued for Indians in Iran and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation. Jaishankar also noted that Iran thanked India for allowing the naval vessel IRIS Lavan to take refuge at Kochi port. Meanwhile, Parliament witnessed uproar as opposition MPs demanded a statement from the Prime Minister, accusing the government of avoiding a full discussion on the crisis.

