West Asia War: Drone Strike Hits Dubai Creek Harbour As Gulf War Tensions Spread

The sounds of war have reached Dubai, a city long known for its glittering skyline and luxury developments. A drone strike hit a building in Dubai Creek Harbour, a high-end waterfront district just north of the city’s downtown area. Videos from the scene show a damaged façade and smoke rising as emergency crews rushed in to control the fire and evacuate residents. Authorities said no injuries were reported in the incident. The attack comes amid rising tensions across the Gulf. Earlier, two drones fell near Dubai International Airport, leaving four people injured. Adding to the anxiety, Iran has warned it could target banks and financial institutions in Gulf countries linked to the United States or Israel. In response, institutions including Citibank have taken precautionary measures, with several branches in the United Arab Emirates reportedly shutting temporarily while staff shift to remote work.