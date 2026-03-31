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West Asia War Escalates As U.S. Considers Boots On Ground And Iran Warns Of Wider Conflict

West Asia War Escalates As U.S. Considers Boots On Ground And Iran Warns Of Wider Conflict

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 31, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 31, 2026, 11:58 AM IST

The West Asia conflict has entered a dangerous new phase as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate. Iran has intensified retaliatory strikes targeting U.S. assets in the Gulf, despite reduced missile capabilities. Meanwhile, Washington is considering stronger military options, including possible ground operations and strategic strikes on key Iranian sites. Reports suggest a massive troop build-up in the region, signaling readiness for prolonged engagement. Tehran has issued stark warnings against any U.S. incursion, raising fears of a broader confrontation. With diplomacy failing to calm tensions, the region now stands on the brink of a potentially wider and devastating war.

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