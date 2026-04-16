West Asia War Hits Dubai Property Market: Should Investors Be Worried?

Dubai’s red-hot real estate market is showing early signs of stress as geopolitical tensions in West Asia begin to weigh on investor sentiment. Recent data reveals a 14% year-on-year drop in property transactions in the first half of April, with rental demand also witnessing a noticeable slowdown. While many of these deals were initiated during peak tensions between Israel and Iran, the broader concern now is whether this is a short-term sentiment shock or the beginning of a deeper correction. Despite the dip, the market appears to be holding its ground. Leading developers are maintaining price levels, signalling confidence in long-term demand, while smaller players are rolling out discounts and flexible payment plans to attract buyers. With enquiries reportedly picking up after a temporary ceasefire, the key question remains — will demand translate into actual transactions in the coming weeks? In this special discussion, we are joined by Rabiah Shaikh, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer, International Markets at Square Yards, who breaks down the real impact of the Israel–Iran conflict on Dubai’s property sector, investor behaviour, and what lies ahead for one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets.