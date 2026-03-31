Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
West Asia War Hits Global Economy As U.S. Considers Ground Invasion And Iran Issues Dire Warning

West Asia War Hits Global Economy As U.S. Considers Ground Invasion And Iran Issues Dire Warning

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 31, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 31, 2026, 12:01 PM IST

A month into the West Asia war, the conflict is now choking global economies as the Strait of Hormuz faces disruptions and critical infrastructure across Iran and the Gulf comes under attack. The United States is ramping up its military presence, with thousands of troops already deployed and plans for more amid growing speculation of a ground invasion of Iran. Tehran has responded with sharp warnings, while tensions spill into global diplomacy, energy supply, and regional security. With airspace closures, refinery strikes, and backchannel talks underway, the crisis is rapidly escalating into a wider geopolitical and economic confrontation.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended