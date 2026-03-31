West Asia War Hits Global Economy As U.S. Considers Ground Invasion And Iran Issues Dire Warning

A month into the West Asia war, the conflict is now choking global economies as the Strait of Hormuz faces disruptions and critical infrastructure across Iran and the Gulf comes under attack. The United States is ramping up its military presence, with thousands of troops already deployed and plans for more amid growing speculation of a ground invasion of Iran. Tehran has responded with sharp warnings, while tensions spill into global diplomacy, energy supply, and regional security. With airspace closures, refinery strikes, and backchannel talks underway, the crisis is rapidly escalating into a wider geopolitical and economic confrontation.