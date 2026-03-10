West Asia War Impact: LPG Crunch Forces Bengaluru Restaurants To Cut Operations

Bengaluru’s hotel and restaurant industry is beginning to feel the strain of an LPG shortage as supply tightens amid rising West Asia war tensions. One of the city’s most iconic eateries, Vidyarthi Bhavan, known for its legendary dosas, is now operating at restricted capacity due to limited gas availability. India Today’s Nagarjun Dwarkanath visited the historic restaurant to understand how the crisis is affecting daily operations. Meanwhile, the Centre has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic cooking gas. Refineries have been directed to maximise LPG production, while supplies through Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL are being prioritised for households and essential services.