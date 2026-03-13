West Asia War: Iran's Prez Sets 3 Conditions To End War As Donald Trump Defends U.S. Strikes

The conflict in West Asia continues to intensify, with no immediate signs of de-escalation as military strikes and political rhetoric escalate across the region. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has laid out three key conditions for ending the hostilities. Tehran says the fighting can only stop if Iran’s sovereign rights are formally recognised, reparations are paid for wartime damage, and international guarantees are provided to prevent future aggression against the country. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has defended the U.S. military campaign, stating that American forces have “hit everything that had to be hit” inside Iran. The statement is meant to signal that key strategic objectives have been achieved, though Washington has not declared the conflict over. Trump has also maintained a hardline position against Tehran, reiterating that Iran must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons and accusing the country of destabilising the wider Middle East.