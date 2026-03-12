West Asia War Sparks Panic Buying In Chennai; Induction Stoves, Cookware Sold Out

The ripple effects of the escalating West Asia conflict are now being felt on the ground in Chennai, where panic buying of electrical cooking appliances has surged. Stores report that induction stoves, electric cookwares and kettles are being snapped up rapidly as people prepare for potential LPG shortages. At Satya Agencies, one of the city’s major electronics retailers with nearly 60 outlets, shelves that once stocked induction stoves and cookware now stand completely empty. Customers continue to visit stores asking for induction cooktops and kettles, only to find that stocks have run out. Retailers say the sudden spike in demand reflects growing public anxiety over fuel supply disruptions as the conflict in West Asia intensifies.