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West Asia War Spills Wider: Fujairah Port Hit As Iran Warning Pushes Gulf Tensions Higher

West Asia War Spills Wider: Fujairah Port Hit As Iran Warning Pushes Gulf Tensions Higher

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 16, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 16, 2026, 11:54 AM IST

The war in West Asia is no longer confined to the immediate battlefield. In a major escalation, Iran warned residents to evacuate key UAE ports, including Jebel Ali, Khalifa and Fujairah, after U.S. strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island. Hours later, a drone strike near Fujairah triggered a fire after debris from an intercepted drone fell into the strategic oil port. Fujairah, located outside the Strait of Hormuz, is a vital storage and export hub that handled more than 1.7 million barrels per day last year, about 1.7% of global demand. Though oil loading has resumed, the attack has sharpened fears of a wider regional and energy crisis.

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