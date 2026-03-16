West Asia War Spills Wider: Fujairah Port Hit As Iran Warning Pushes Gulf Tensions Higher

The war in West Asia is no longer confined to the immediate battlefield. In a major escalation, Iran warned residents to evacuate key UAE ports, including Jebel Ali, Khalifa and Fujairah, after U.S. strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island. Hours later, a drone strike near Fujairah triggered a fire after debris from an intercepted drone fell into the strategic oil port. Fujairah, located outside the Strait of Hormuz, is a vital storage and export hub that handled more than 1.7 million barrels per day last year, about 1.7% of global demand. Though oil loading has resumed, the attack has sharpened fears of a wider regional and energy crisis.