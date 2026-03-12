West Asia War Triggers LPG Shortage Across India As Panic Buying Hits Cities

The ripple effects of the West Asia war are now being felt across India, with supply of commercial LPG cylinders disrupted in several cities. Long queues have been reported outside gas agencies from Uttar Pradesh to Tamil Nadu as people rush to secure cylinders amid fears of a prolonged shortage. Videos showing scuffles and panic buying have gone viral, highlighting growing public concern that domestic LPG supplies could also be affected. Restaurants across the country are struggling to cope, with many cutting down their menus or switching to alternatives like firewood stoves to continue operations. Some eateries and canteens have even shut down temporarily due to the shortage. Officials say LNG cargoes are on their way to India and refineries are working to boost LPG production. However, with a large portion of India’s energy supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the ongoing conflict continues to pose serious risks to the country’s energy security.