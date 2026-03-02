Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
What’s Next After Khamenei’s Killing? US–Israel Strikes Spark Fear Of Widening Middle East War

What’s Next After Khamenei’s Killing? US–Israel Strikes Spark Fear Of Widening Middle East War

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 2, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 2, 2026, 4:45 PM IST

West Asia is facing one of its most volatile moments in decades. Iran has announced 40 days of national mourning after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in coordinated U.S.–Israeli strikes, according to Iranian state media. Several top security officials and members of his family were also reported dead. Israel says the operation eliminated senior commanders and dealt a crippling blow to Iran’s leadership structure. In the aftermath, Ayatollah Arafi has temporarily taken over key responsibilities, while a leadership council prepares for succession. President Masoud Pezeshkian has condemned the strikes, vowed revenge, and declared public holidays as tensions surge across the region.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended