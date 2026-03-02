What’s Next After Khamenei’s Killing? US–Israel Strikes Spark Fear Of Widening Middle East War

West Asia is facing one of its most volatile moments in decades. Iran has announced 40 days of national mourning after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in coordinated U.S.–Israeli strikes, according to Iranian state media. Several top security officials and members of his family were also reported dead. Israel says the operation eliminated senior commanders and dealt a crippling blow to Iran’s leadership structure. In the aftermath, Ayatollah Arafi has temporarily taken over key responsibilities, while a leadership council prepares for succession. President Masoud Pezeshkian has condemned the strikes, vowed revenge, and declared public holidays as tensions surge across the region.