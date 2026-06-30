WhatsApp's Biggest Transformation Begins! No Phone Number, Ads & Premium Plans

WhatsApp is undergoing one of the biggest transformations in its history. Meta has begun rolling out usernames, allowing users to connect without sharing their phone numbers, introduced support for multiple accounts on a single device, and started bringing advertisements to the platform through the Updates tab. The company has also launched WhatsApp Plus, a premium subscription offering custom themes, icons, exclusive ringtones and advanced personalisation features. These changes mark Meta's biggest effort yet to turn WhatsApp into a larger business ecosystem beyond messaging. Adding to the buzz, fintech entrepreneur Kunal Shah has also joined WhatsApp, signalling Meta's growing focus on innovation, product strategy and monetisation. Here's everything you need to know about the biggest WhatsApp makeover in years and what it means for users.