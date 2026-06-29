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When The World Looked To India: The Golden Legacy Of Our Statistical Prowess

When The World Looked To India: The Golden Legacy Of Our Statistical Prowess

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 29, 2026,
  • Updated Jun 29, 2026, 5:18 PM IST

Dr. P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the PM, recalls India’s golden era of statistics, describing it as an essential instrument of nation-building. Established in the 1950s, the National Sample Survey became the world's most sophisticated apparatus, providing the foundation for India’s Five-Year Plans. Dr. Mishra shares personal anecdotes from his time in the UK, where he witnessed Western economists eagerly awaiting Indian data for their own research. By honoring legends like Mahalanobis, C.R. Rao, and Sukhatme, he reaffirms that India’s statistical excellence is a historic source of national pride and a vital tool for evidence-based policy today.

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