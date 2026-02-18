Where Education Meets AI | TCS Yuvai Hackathon

In a conversation with Business Today, Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, at the TCS YUVAi Hackathon shares how the intersection of education and artificial intelligence is rapidly changing. As AI moves from classrooms to boardrooms, he explains how this convergence is redefining learning, skilling and employability, and how TCS iON is helping both educational institutions and corporates embed AI into curricula, training makes talent future-ready rather than job-ready. The conversation also addresses the most debated question around AI - Will it take jobs? His perspective reframes the fear-AI will disrupt roles, but it will also create new opportunities, reward adaptability and amplify human intelligence. An insightful conversation on how India is building an AI-ready workforce-and why the future belongs to those who learn, unlearn and evolve with technology.