Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Where Should You Invest Now? Rakesh Vyas Reveals The Next Big Market Winners | Business Today

Where Should You Invest Now? Rakesh Vyas Reveals The Next Big Market Winners | Business Today

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 14, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 6:03 PM IST

 

Where are India's equity markets headed next, and which sectors are best placed to outperform? In this exclusive conversation with Business Today, Rakesh Vyas, CIO & Portfolio Manager at Quest Investment Managers, shares his latest outlook on the stock market, corporate earnings and the sectors he believes could drive the next phase of wealth creation. From banking, consumption and power to manufacturing, capital expenditure and mid-cap opportunities, he explains where investors should focus amid market volatility. He also discusses valuations, the outlook for IT stocks, earnings recovery and the importance of disciplined, long-term investing. If you're looking to understand where smart money is moving and how to position your portfolio for the months ahead, this interview offers valuable insights for every market participant.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended