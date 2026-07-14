Where Should You Invest Now? Rakesh Vyas Reveals The Next Big Market Winners | Business Today

Where are India's equity markets headed next, and which sectors are best placed to outperform? In this exclusive conversation with Business Today, Rakesh Vyas, CIO & Portfolio Manager at Quest Investment Managers, shares his latest outlook on the stock market, corporate earnings and the sectors he believes could drive the next phase of wealth creation. From banking, consumption and power to manufacturing, capital expenditure and mid-cap opportunities, he explains where investors should focus amid market volatility. He also discusses valuations, the outlook for IT stocks, earnings recovery and the importance of disciplined, long-term investing. If you're looking to understand where smart money is moving and how to position your portfolio for the months ahead, this interview offers valuable insights for every market participant.