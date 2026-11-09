Who Is Alice Huang? The Woman At The Centre Of Jensen Huang-Nvidia Controversy

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is at the centre of a controversy involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. A Chinese businesswoman with a background in media, finance and technology, she has drawn global attention amid reports of suspected links to China's intelligence establishment. Her association with Singapore-based Megaspeed, a company that buys Nvidia's advanced AI chips and leases computing capacity to Chinese firms, has raised questions about a possible intelligence operation targeting the chipmaker. Alice Huang's reported relationship with Jensen Huang has added to the scrutiny. Nvidia says there is no reason to believe its secrets were compromised as its board launches an independent investigation.