Why Abakkus Is Betting On Large & Mid Caps Now?

BTTV’s Aastha Chopra spoke with Vaibhav Chugh, CEO of Abakkus Asset Manager LLP, and Prateesh Krishnan, Senior Fund Manager Equity, following the launch of the Abakkus Large & Mid Cap Fund.

The discussion focused on the rationale behind launching the new fund, the current market environment, and why the large and mid-cap category offers a balance between growth potential and relatively lower volatility.

The executives shared their views on mid-cap valuations, investment opportunities emerging after recent market corrections, and India’s long-term wealth creation story driven by rising per capita income and financialisaton. They also discussed structural themes such as manufacturing, exports, chemicals, financial services, and consumption that could shape the next generation of market leaders. The conversation further covered investor behaviour, portfolio positioning during market corrections, and the key risks that could influence equity markets over the coming years.