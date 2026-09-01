Why Are Himalayan Disasters Increasing? Nepal, Uttarakhand & Sikkim Sound The Alarm

Death and destruction across India, Nepal and the Himalayan region are raising an urgent question: why are disasters becoming increasingly frequent? From the Uttarakhand floods and Sikkim's glacial lake outburst to Nepal's devastating floods, the warning signs are growing louder. Young, unstable mountains, retreating glaciers, new glacial lakes, extreme weather and unchecked construction are creating a dangerous combination. Experts stress that India, Nepal and China must strengthen monitoring, early-warning systems, responsible development and cross-border data sharing. The Himalayas cross national borders—and so do the disasters they unleash.