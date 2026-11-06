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Why Are India-Bangladesh Ties Under Strain Again? Farakka Water Row, Trade Corridor & Sheikh Hasina

Why Are India-Bangladesh Ties Under Strain Again? Farakka Water Row, Trade Corridor & Sheikh Hasina

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 6, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026, 2:58 PM IST

Anti-India rhetoric is gaining momentum in Bangladesh, with water-sharing, regional connectivity and Sheikh Hasina's proposed return emerging as major political flashpoints. As the 1996 Ganga Water Sharing Treaty approaches its expiry, NCP leader Nahid Islam has warned that Bangladesh could block Indian transit facilities if Dhaka does not receive its claimed share of river water. Meanwhile, a Japanese-backed connectivity proposal linking India's Northeast to the Bay of Bengal is facing opposition allegations of an illegal corridor. Economic unrest and the political controversy surrounding Sheikh Hasina's stay in India are adding to the tensions. With the new government of Tarique Rahman under pressure at home, what does this renewed anti-India campaign mean for relations between Dhaka and New Delhi?

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