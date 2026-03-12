Why Employees Are Holding On To Their Jobs | The Rise Of ‘Job Hugging’

A new workplace trend called “job hugging” is gaining attention as employees increasingly choose to stay in their current roles rather than switch jobs. According to the Monster 2025 Job Hugging Report, 75% of workers say they plan to remain in their current positions until at least 2027. The survey, conducted among 1,004 employed workers in the United States, reveals that economic uncertainty and a cooling job market are major reasons behind this shift. Nearly 48% of respondents say fear and economic instability are influencing their decision to stay, while others cite pay and job security as key factors. The report also highlights generational differences, with 55% believing older workers such as Gen X and Baby Boomers are more likely to “job hug”. As hiring slows and concerns around automation and artificial intelligence grow, many employees are prioritising stability over risk, marking a significant shift in workplace trends.