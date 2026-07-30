Why Financial Planning For Women Needs A Separate Playbook | Personal Finance | Money Today

Women face unique financial challenges, from career breaks and the gender pay gap to longer life expectancy and changing family responsibilities. In this episode of Money Today, we explore why women need a different approach to financial planning and wealth creation. Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder, LXME shares practical insights on building financial independence, creating an emergency fund, investing wisely, choosing the right insurance, and avoiding common money mistakes. Whether you're a student, working professional, entrepreneur, or homemaker, this discussion offers simple and actionable strategies to help you take control of your finances. Watch the full conversation to learn how small, consistent financial decisions today can pave the way for long-term security, confidence, and financial freedom.