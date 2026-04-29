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Why Home Insurance Matters: Coverage, Premium Costs & Mistakes Every Owner Must Avoid

Why Home Insurance Matters: Coverage, Premium Costs & Mistakes Every Owner Must Avoid

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 29, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 29, 2026, 5:04 PM IST

A massive fire broke out at Gore Green Avenue Society in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, triggering panic among residents as flames engulfed multiple flats on the upper floors. Thick black smoke was visible from a distance, with reports suggesting that nearly 10–12 flats were affected. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control, while no casualties have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, though initial inputs hint at a possible electrical fault. The incident has once again raised serious concerns over fire safety in high-rise buildings and highlighted the importance of home insurance. Experts suggest that comprehensive home insurance can financially safeguard both property and belongings against such unforeseen disasters.

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