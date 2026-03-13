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Why India Imports Gold, Oil & Gas Despite Its Capacity | Anil Agarwal | India Today Conclave

Why India Imports Gold, Oil & Gas Despite Its Capacity | Anil Agarwal | India Today Conclave

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 13, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 13, 2026, 9:54 PM IST

At the India Today Conclave, Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources, shares his insights on India’s resource imports, industrial capacity, and self-reliance. Highlighting that over 90% of oil, 95% of copper, and almost 100% of gold are imported, Agarwal emphasises that India once known as the “Golden Bird” still has immense untapped potential. He discusses the capabilities of government-run industries like BHEL, NTPC, and the Nuclear Corporation, noting that they can increase production tenfold and even twentyfold. Agarwal also addresses concerns around LPG and gas availability, the role of privatization, and the country’s ability to achieve self-sufficiency in mining and industry. Moderated by Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor of Business Today, this session offers an in-depth look at India’s economic strengths, challenges, and the path to becoming a truly developed nation.

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