Why Is Indian Gold More Expensive Than International Gold? Expert Explains

Gold prices in India could see further downside before the next major rally, according to Navneet Damani, Senior Group Vice President – Head Research at MOFSL. He believes domestic gold prices may correct to the ₹1.30–1.32 lakh per 10 grams range, creating an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Damani recommends allocating 10–15% of one's portfolio to gold and silver in a staggered manner instead of investing all at once. Despite near-term volatility, he remains optimistic that gold could climb back toward ₹1.80 lakh and even touch ₹2 lakh over the next 12–24 months.