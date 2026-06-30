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Why Is Indian Gold More Expensive Than International Gold? Expert Explains

Why Is Indian Gold More Expensive Than International Gold? Expert Explains

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 30, 2026,
  • Updated Jun 30, 2026, 4:46 PM IST

Gold prices in India could see further downside before the next major rally, according to Navneet Damani, Senior Group Vice President – Head Research at MOFSL. He believes domestic gold prices may correct to the ₹1.30–1.32 lakh per 10 grams range, creating an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Damani recommends allocating 10–15% of one's portfolio to gold and silver in a staggered manner instead of investing all at once. Despite near-term volatility, he remains optimistic that gold could climb back toward ₹1.80 lakh and even touch ₹2 lakh over the next 12–24 months.

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