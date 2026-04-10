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Why Islamabad Is Hosting Crucial U.S.-Iran Talks That Could Reshape West Asia And Global Geopolitics

Why Islamabad Is Hosting Crucial U.S.-Iran Talks That Could Reshape West Asia And Global Geopolitics

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 10, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 10, 2026, 1:05 PM IST

Islamabad is preparing for a high-stakes diplomatic showdown as the U.S. and Iran hold crucial talks that could redefine the future of West Asia and impact global stability. Following a fragile ceasefire after weeks of conflict, top American and Iranian leaders are set to meet in Pakistan’s capital under tight security. Pakistan’s strategic ties with both Washington and Tehran, along with its regional influence, made Islamabad the ideal venue for this sensitive negotiation. With tensions still simmering, the talks aim to bridge deep divisions—but whether diplomacy succeeds or fails could have consequences far beyond the Middle East.

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