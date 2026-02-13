Why Nehru Backed Panchsheel Agreement With China: CDS Anil Chauhan Explains Border Context

Speaking at an event in Dehradun, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan explained why India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru pursued the Panchsheel Agreement with China in 1954. He said Nehru was aware of India’s territorial understanding in the eastern sector, including the McMahon Line, and believed the agreement could help stabilise borders through peaceful coexistence. General Chauhan noted that while India assumed the agreement implied a settlement of the northern boundary, China viewed it strictly as a trade pact, not a reflection of its position on border issues. He added that China sought regional stability following what it termed the “liberation” of Tibet. The CDS underlined that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains a sensitive and unresolved issue in the Himalayan region even today. The Panchsheel Agreement was signed by Nehru and then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai, outlining five principles including mutual respect for sovereignty and peaceful coexistence.