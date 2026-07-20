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Why Parliament Could Not Function on Day 1 of the Monsoon Session | Full Report

Why Parliament Could Not Function on Day 1 of the Monsoon Session | Full Report

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 20, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 20, 2026, 7:13 PM IST

The Monsoon Session of Parliament got off to a stormy start as both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed unprecedented scenes of disruption. Opposition MPs stormed the Well of the House, raised slogans and displayed placards, forcing repeated adjournments. Before proceedings began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged MPs to engage in fact-based and logical debates, while also taking a veiled swipe at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during remarks on India's space achievements. Amid the uproar, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Supreme Court Judges (Amendment) Bill, 1956, even as the Opposition demanded an immediate discussion on the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft and paper leak issues. With 19 sittings scheduled until 13 August, the Monsoon Session is set to test whether Parliament can move beyond political confrontation to meaningful debate and legislation.

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