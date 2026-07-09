Why SBI Mutual Fund Is Going Public: Top Executives Answer Key Investor Questions

As SBI Mutual Fund, India's largest asset management company, prepares for its highly anticipated IPO, D. P. Singh, Deputy MD & Joint CEO, and Srinivas Jain, Executive President, join Business Today TV for an exclusive conversation. They discuss why the listing marks a landmark moment for the company, the thinking behind the offer for sale, investor interest, valuation expectations, future fund launches, the growth of SIPs and ETFs, and how SBI Mutual Fund plans to strengthen its market leadership after going public. Watch this insightful discussion to understand what the IPO could mean for investors, the broader mutual fund industry, and India's fast-growing capital markets.